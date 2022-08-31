‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A homeowner in Alaska is seemingly not making their neighbor too happy regarding certain yard decorations.

KTUU reports resident Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her yard after a neighbor has decorated the fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.

Moore said she has found herself at odds with the property owners after a survey revealed a few feet of encroachment into her yard. The property lines were cleaned up, but the relationship with her neighbor has since soured after the discovery.

According to Moore, her next-door neighbor had the signs affixed to the backside of the fence that was erected after the new survey lines were staked into the ground. The rear of the fence directly faces her backyard.

The signs heavily warn trespassers that the property owners own firearms, and some show decals of assault rifles and handguns.

“Basically, you can go on Amazon, take your pick, and I probably have it in my backyard,” Moore said.

The signs are not the only thing visible from Moore’s yard. Several mutilated dolls are hung from a tree above the fence line, while another doll is spiked onto a stick.

“I have four little granddaughters that won’t come out here,” Moore said. “They won’t come to my house and play in the backyard.”

Other visible signs on the front of the property call Moore a “neighbor from hell” and suggest she voted for President Joe Biden. After getting a few comments from neighbors about it, Moore said she felt compelled to put a “Veterans for Trump” sign in her front yard to clarify her political stance.

At one point, Moore even considered selling her home, but she said some real estate brokers wouldn’t list it because of the concerning yard decorations.

“I would love to see this turning this around,” Moore said. “Protecting people and their homes and their investments while enjoying their quality of life.”

The signs and disturbing yard decor may be a violation of the subdivision’s rules, but according to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s Code Compliance Department, Moore would need to seek legal counsel and go to civil court to argue that.

The homeowner who owns the fence and signs was contacted but declined to comment.

Moore said she would like to see a peaceful resolution to the situation and for the property owner to take the signs down so she can use her backyard again.

“Nobody should live like this,” Moore said. “What are we sending a message to in the community that this is OK.”

