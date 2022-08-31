Not guilty plea entered for man charged in homicide/arson

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged with killing a woman and starting a house on fire has a not guilty plea entered on his behalf.

58-year-old Scott Vaningan appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment. He stood mute and the judge entered a not guilty plea for him. He’s charged with 1st degree intentional homicide and arson. According to the criminal complaint, a woman’s body was found in a house fire on July 27 on Superior Street.

An autopsy determined that the woman was killed before the fire, as medical examiners found multiple puncture wounds in the victim’s neck.

