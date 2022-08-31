Not guilty plea entered for man charged in homicide/arson

Scott Vaningan
58-year-old Scott Vaningan appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.(Chippewa Falls Police Department)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged with killing a woman and starting a house on fire has a not guilty plea entered on his behalf.

58-year-old Scott Vaningan appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment. He stood mute and the judge entered a not guilty plea for him. He’s charged with 1st degree intentional homicide and arson. According to the criminal complaint, a woman’s body was found in a house fire on July 27 on Superior Street.

An autopsy determined that the woman was killed before the fire, as medical examiners found multiple puncture wounds in the victim’s neck.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Potts (left) and Carrolee Moore (right)
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
Court records show Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000...
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River

Latest News

According to a media release from Chick-fil-A the new restaurant is located at 3015 South...
Chick-fil-A to open in Onalaska
The teen, who was 14 when Lily was killed, is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional...
Teen charged in Lily Peters death to waive prelim
"Students can continue their education in those areas of career-technical fields or right into...
Osseo-Fairchild Schools: New Normal, New Opportunities
Will McDonald, Cattle Rancher
Generational cattle farms face reckoning as younger generations opt out