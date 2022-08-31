One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.

Commander Chris King with Menomonie PD says Polzin also had an active arrest warrant. Following a lengthy standoff, Polzin was taken into custody.

The Menomonie Police Department received assistance from the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in resolving the incident.

