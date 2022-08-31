One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One man is in custody after a lengthy negotiation on the banks of the Chippewa River.

The Eau Claire Police Department says officers were first called to an incident at the Beacon House around midnight Wednesday morning when the suspect ran away from them.

He ended up jumping in the river underneath the Grand Avenue footbridge.

Nearly a dozen police officers, fire and EMS crews responded to get him out.

After a 3-hour negotiation he was taken out of the water and arrested on a warrant and other charges.

No one was hurt. The suspect’s name has not been released.

