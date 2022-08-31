Osseo-Fairchild Schools: New Normal, New Opportunities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dealing with the pandemic the past two years has been challenging for students, parents and the staff in school districts all across Wisconsin. For Osseo-Fairchild schools, they enter a new school year with a fresh outlook on the future for their students. A new normal, with new opportunities.

“They like to make sure that no one takes their spot, so that’s one of my big jobs. To make sure no one is parking in the wrong stalls.”\

No swipin’ my spot, Mariah 2023. The seniors at Osseo-Fairchild have laid claim to the coveted parking spots outside of school.

“They have an option of either paying for their spot or they get to work a concession stand or two to make sure they reserve their spot. This is kind of a privilege that they’ve earned through our National Honor Society that runs it. Highly sought after spot situation, there’s 40 kids out 80 this year doing it. They really take pride in their spots, they come out here at 8 o’clock in the morning to work all day and it’s an exciting time to do it,” says Eric Young, Osseo-Fairchild High School and Middle School principal.

These are exciting times to be a student in the Osseo-Fairchild School District, this first week of school providing orientation for kids at the new Technical Education Center. Superintendent Lori Whelan says in working with their local industrial partners, there were several needs that the center will help fill.

“Opportunities to take welding academy, construction academy, nursing academy. What that means is they will leave our school district with a diploma from their high school but also a certificates from CVTC. So they can continue their education in those areas of career-technical fields or right into the workforce,” says Lori Whelan.

Whelan believes setting up their students for success is the goal for her staff.

“Partnering with CVTC will help grow this economy in this region, not only here but the Chippewa Valley,” explains Whelan. “So our students are going to have an advantage, leaving this school district with these skills and these classes that they will be participating in.”

There are many lessons educators took from the pandemic, but most are happy to return to normalcy.

“We found that students need to be in school, and we found that they need to be with teachers. They need to socialize. We are seeing kids coming back that are excited to learn and we’re happy that they’re here.”

