Sex offender to be released and live in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Police Department, 52-year-old David Lyons is scheduled to be released from prison on Sept. 6, 2022.

Eau Claire Police Department says in their media release Lyons will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Lyons’ previous convictions include 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child , 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Police Department, Lyons will live at a DOC monitored home in the 100 block of Randall Street in the City of Eau Claire. Lyons’ conditions of release include: Lifetime Sex Offender registration and GPS tracking. Comply with all Sex Offender Registrant rules. Cooperate with electronic monitoring. No unsupervised contact with minors.

Inquiries regarding Lyons should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor at 715-450-1558.

