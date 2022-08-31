SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 30th 2022

By Justus Cleveland
Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall Creek hosts their prep-volleyball quad as Eleva-Strum, Durand-Arkansaw and Mondovi head to town.

Also, Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson duke it out in girls prep tennis action.

Plus, Regis/McDonnel boys soccer looks to pick up a win as they play host to Newman.

Finally, Greg Gard discusses his cancer research and relief foundation, Garding Against Cancer, ahead of the September 12th fundraising event at the Pablo Center.

