Teen charged in Lily Peters death to waive prelim

By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The attorney for the teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old, Lily Peters, says his client plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Chippewa County Court. A preliminary hearing is when the judge decides if there is enough evidence against the defendant for the case to move forward in court.

In a letter to the judge, attorney Michael Cohen says he and his client will put on record at the hearing that the facts contained in the criminal complaint are sufficient for the court to find probable cause.

The teen, who was 14 when Lily was killed, is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, 1st-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

He will appear by zoom for Thursday’s hearing.

