Trinity Equestrian Center celebrating 20 years
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trinity Equestrian Center is celebrating 20 years with a weekend of events.
A Family Fun Fest is September 10 from noon-4pm at the center, with horse rides, inflatables, cow poke lunch and more.
On September 11, Horsepower for Trinity will be held with a special 9/11 tribute at 10 a.m., lunch, and a motorcycle ride to The Highground in Neillsville.
