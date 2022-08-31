Trinity Equestrian Center celebrating 20 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Trinity Equestrian Center is celebrating 20 years with a weekend of events.

A Family Fun Fest is September 10 from noon-4pm at the center, with horse rides, inflatables, cow poke lunch and more.

On September 11, Horsepower for Trinity will be held with a special 9/11 tribute at 10 a.m., lunch, and a motorcycle ride to The Highground in Neillsville.

