Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play

Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Truth Social, the social network supported by former President Donald Trump, is still unavailable on Google’s Android app store.

The Twitter-like app is preferred by many Trump supporters, but Google said it doesn’t reach the company’s Play store standards.

Although Truth Social has been available for preorder on the Google Play store for nearly a month, it hasn’t been officially released, though it is available from Apple’s app store.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said in a recent interview that they’re still waiting for approval from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Potts (left) and Carrolee Moore (right)
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
Court records show Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000...
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
The crash happened about five miles north of Bruce Monday evening.
Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday

Latest News

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
People watch as the USS Texas is moved from the dock Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in La Porte,...
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs
Fall Creek New school year
Fall Creek New School Year - 8/31/2022
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures