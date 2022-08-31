UW-Eau Claire provides support to freshmen on campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time, incoming freshmen at UW-Eau Claire are entering classes after spending the majority of their high school years disrupted in some way by COVID-19. Due to this, UW-Eau Claire is working to support the new students adjusting to campus.

Upcoming freshmen said they are feeling optimistic about the school year.

“I’m excited about meeting new people and just having a couple connections here on campus, and honestly exploring the town a little bit,” Ian Johnson, UW-Eau Claire freshman said.

But other students are feeling a bit anxious.

“I’m pretty nervous, but I’m excited to meet new friends and just learn new experiences and stuff,” Allison Coss, UW-Eau Claire freshman said.

UW-Eau Claire staff said they know the transition to college can be difficult for students who might have spent the last few years learning virtually, so they are doing what they can to help freshmen feel more comfortable on campus.

“College is a huge transition. I think students have been living in sort of that COVID bubble and their families homes for the last 2-3 years and now they’re living with, you know, 2,000 new peers and colleagues,” Billy Felz, UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management, said. “It can be overwhelming. So, we really want them to have opportunities where they can start connecting not only with their new student peers, but the faculty and staff on this campus as well.”

Due to this, additional resources are being provided to students this year.

“We are actually taking the academic skill center, so our tutoring center, and we’re doing office hours up in the residence halls,” Felz said. “So, on upper campus, students can just walk down from their bedrooms, meet with someone from academic skill center and get some of that academic skill center, and get some of that academic support that they might need and their math, psychology or other courses they’re taking their first semester.”

There are also events at the university to help students meet some of their peers.

“I’ll be there, especially the one on Friday,” Conner Elliott, UW-Eau Claire freshman, said. “I’ll be there.”

Felz said making sure students feel comfortable on campus is vital to their success.

“One of the things that UW-Eau Claire does amazing work at is helping students feel connected and engaged, and we know that a connected student and an engaged student is going to be a successful student,” Felz said.

The first day of classes at UW-Eau Claire is September 6.

A full list of the UW-Eau Claire campus events can be found here.

