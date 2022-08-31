Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won’t say how much

Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her...
Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her some control of elections in the key battleground state but the Republican candidate isn’t saying what she wants to do with it.(Todd Richmond | AP Photo/Todd Richmond)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her some control of elections in the key battleground state but the Republican candidate isn’t saying what she wants to do with it. Loudenbeck faces long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in the Nov. 8 election. She has called for shifting election oversight from a state commission to the secretary of state’s office, following the lead of many other states. She declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview what election duties she believes the office should have, saying that she doesn’t make policy and legislators should decide how much power she gets.

