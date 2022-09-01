EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares some healthy, quick back-to-school recipes.

Beef and Egg Breakfast Mugs

INGREDIENTS

Country beef breakfast sausage

1 cup chopped fresh vegetables such as tomato, baby spinach, bell pepper, zucchini or green onion

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese such as Cheddar, Monterey Jack or American

8 large eggs

Salt and pepper (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Dairy sour cream, salsa, sriracha, ketchup

Prepare sausage. Remove skillet from heat; let cool 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Evenly divide beef and vegetables into eight food-safe quart-size plastic bags. Close securely and refrigerate up to 4 days

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage:Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.



For each serving, spray one 6 to 12-ounce microwave-safe mug or bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Add 1 egg and 1 tablespoon water; whisk with fork. Stir in 1 bag refrigerated sausage-vegetable mixture.

