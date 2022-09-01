Chippewa Co. dispatcher earns second Stork Award

By Maria Blough
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Many times 911 dispatchers answer the call on someone’s worst day. For one Chippewa County dispatcher, she got to help one family grow.

A Stork Award recognizes dispatchers who help parents over the phone when their baby decides to come earlier than they expect.

Not many get the chance to do that.

Chippewa County dispatcher Callie Long, however, has done it twice in one year.

She’s been working as a dispatcher for around two years.

Last August she earned her first Stork Award.

This July Long got her second one by helping parents when their baby decided to come before they could make it to the hospital. Long said the parents pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant off of Highway 29. Less than 10 minutes later, they welcomed a new family member.

For Long, calls like this are unforgettable.

“In the last two years, I can’t even begin to explain all that has happened, but I can definitely say of all the bad calls I’ve taken, the two labor calls have definitely outweighed it,” Long said. “It’s definitely something that I’m going to remember forever.”

Chippewa County’s emergency communications center director said getting one Stork Award is rare. Right now Long is one of only two Chippewa County dispatchers to have answered this type of call.

