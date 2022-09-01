FDA approves new COVID-19 boosters

By Max Cotton
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New COVID-19 boosters shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 variants may soon be going into people’s arms.

Wednesday, the FDA signed off on Pfizer and Moderna’s plans for new boosters geared towards strains currently dominant in the U.S.

“The original vaccines were targeted to the original virus that came out in 2019. We’ve had multiple strains that have come out since then including Delta and Omicron,” Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson said.

He said the original vaccines are less effective against these variants.

“The new version that’s coming out of the vaccine has the Omicron variant mixed-in so it’s a dual vaccine. It’s a booster vaccine so it’s not part of the original two series. That won’t change,” said Dr. Nate Stepp of Marshfield Clinic.

“The new vaccine is what’s called a bivalent vaccine. It contains the original vaccine, so it’s no less effective than the one that we’ve been using for boosters, but also targets new variants,” Johnson said.

Both doctors compared the adjustments to the differences in seasonal flu shots. Unlike its flu counterpart, however, which protects against strains scientists think will be prevalent in the U.S., Stepp said updated COVID boosters will fight strains they already know are here.

“I think it’s going to be very helpful,” Stepp said. “Again, as the virus has changed and mutated and changed through time, as we’ve known from the very beginning of this, we have to keep up with it and science is working hard to do that. And having another booster that does get the newest variant of the virus that’s out there is going to be very helpful for everybody I think.”

Before new boosters shots can go into arms in Wisconsin, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have to give their OKs.

