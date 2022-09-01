First case of Monkeypox detected in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The St. Croix County Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in St. Croix County, according to a release.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that as as of August 31, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 56 cases of monkeypox in Wisconsin.

Health officials say Monkeypox can spread the following ways:

Through direct contact with an infected person’s skin lesions or body fluids.

Transmission may happen through intimate physical contact during sex.

By sharing contaminated items, such as bedding or clothing, with an infected person.

Through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact.

