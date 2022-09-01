GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

