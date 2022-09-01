Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting

The three soldiers were shot after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel...
The three soldiers were shot after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying. (WTHR, TWITTER, @DEFENSIE, US ARMY, INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD, BBC NEWS WEBSITE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis.

Shamar Duncan was charged Thursday with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday.

The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night out in Indianapolis when prosecutors allege Duncan and his friends bumped into them.

The affidavit says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.”

Authorities identified the soldier killed as 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps.

Police believe the shooting followed a disturbance outside their hotel. (WTHR, TWITTER, @DEFENSIE, US ARMY, INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD, BBC NEWS WEBSITE, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
The teen, who was 14 when Lily was killed, is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional...
Teen charged in Lily Peters death appears in court Thursday
Man arrested after nearly 5-hour standoff in Menomonie.
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
58-year-old Scott Vaningan appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning for his...
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in homicide/arson, victim named

Latest News

The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Firefighters battle California wildfires amid searing heat
A man is shown getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. government has purchased 170 million...
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: No immediate ruling on outside legal expert
Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing...
Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial