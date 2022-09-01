Lawyer of suspect in Lily Peters death plans to file for reverse waiver hearing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lawyer of the suspect in the killing of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls plans to file for a reverse waiver hearing.

This is an attempt to get the case moved over to juvenile court.

The suspect, who cannot be named because he is underage, is currently charged as an adult because of Wisconsin Law pertaining to intentional homicide cases.

Today lawyer Michael Cohen waived the suspect’s right to a preliminary hearing, and the judge found probable cause to bound the suspect over for further proceedings.

The suspect appeared via zoom for Thursday’s proceeding.

A scheduling conflict is the reason why the reverse waiver hearing was not scheduled today, so the prosecutor, lawyer and judge will meet on the morning of September 29th to schedule that hearing.

The suspect is being charged with first degree intentional homicide, first degree sexual assault and first degree assault of a minor.

Lily Peters went missing one night in April and after a failed search her body was found near Duncan Creek the following morning.

The suspect was 14-years-old at the time of her death.

