Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffers life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a moped and a truck in Jackson County.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on on County Highway C, near Black River Falls.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a moped and a truck were both going east on County Road C when a 39-year-old man driving the moped turned left into his driveway.

Law enforcement officers say the truck, driven by a 41-year-old woman from La Crosse, hit the back of the moped, causing the driver to fall off.

The driver of the moped was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries. There were five people in the truck. None of them were hurt.

