Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County

(Source: MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffers life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a moped and a truck in Jackson County.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on on County Highway C, near Black River Falls.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a moped and a truck were both going east on County Road C when a 39-year-old man driving the moped turned left into his driveway.

Law enforcement officers say the truck, driven by a 41-year-old woman from La Crosse, hit the back of the moped, causing the driver to fall off.

The driver of the moped was airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries. There were five people in the truck. None of them were hurt.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Potts (left) and Carrolee Moore (right)
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
Court records show Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000...
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
One Chippewa County dispatcher recently helped one family welcome a new baby.
Chippewa Co. dispatcher earns second Stork Award
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Holmen, Bangor Considering Referendums
Holmen, Bangor Considering Referendums