UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after a collision with a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Wausau.

Wausau Police say the vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Wausau resident. The vehicle was traveling north on 10th Street. The bicyclist was headed west down a hill on the north sidewalk on the 1000 block of Forest Street. As the vehicle continued north through the intersection of Forest Street, the bicyclist entered the road and struck the middle of the vehicle.

Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 10th and Forest Streets

The person on the bicycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation. Wausau Police say no citations have been issued and no arrest was made. No other details will be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System has made the difficult decision to transition labor and delivery...
Mayo Clinic Health System transitioning labor and delivery services to Eau Claire from Barron, Menomonie
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Suspect’s lawyer in death of Lily Peters wants case moved to juvenile court
One Chippewa County dispatcher recently helped one family welcome a new baby.
Chippewa Co. dispatcher earns second Stork Award
The teen, who was 14 when Lily was killed, is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional...
Teen charged in Lily Peters death appears in court Thursday
Nicolae Miu appeared in St. Croix County Circuit Court on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Miu is accused...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned

Latest News

Stabbing Suspect Expected to Enter Plea Next Week
Stabbing Suspect Expected to Enter Plea Next Week
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (9/2/22)
UWL Move-In
UW-La Crosse welcoming largest incoming class in school history
Alexander Kraus in court for sentencing. Sept. 2, 2022.
Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings
According tp a media release from Royal Credit Union, the park is intended to be a place to...
RCU Foundation announces $50,000 gift to Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial Park