Village of Fall Creek installs eagle’s nest

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -The Village of Fall Creek with help from partners installed an eagle’s nest in Keller Park Thursday morning.

The installation comes as part of a project led by the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Beaver Creek Reserve and Fall Creek’s High School Ecology Class.

Cameras powered by solar panels were installed along with the nest. It is planned that people will eventually be able to check up on the nest online.

Those who have been working on the project say the goal is to enhance the experience of visiting Fall Creek.

“You cannot deny the beauty of seeing one of these great birds, you know, flying over your pond and, you know, soaring on the currents of the wind above the Keller Park and above our village,” Karen Hurd, with Committee for Fall Creek Parks and Recreation, said.

People in the area say there is already an eagle that likes to perch in the tree the nest is being installed in. They hope that the bird will like its new handcrafted home.

