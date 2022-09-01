WAGNER TAILS: Lily and Puppies

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Lily is happy to meet new people now, but that wasn’t always the case. She was found as a scared stray and wouldn’t let anyone near her for a day.

Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association have been working with her every day to build trust and confidence. ECCHA Staffers say Lily has come around magnificently.

This four-year-old would probably do best in a home without small children and without any other pets. Lily is looking for someone who has experience with dogs who can continue to work on her social skills. Once she trusts you, get ready for lots of cuddles and kisses. Click HERE for a link to the online adoption application.

--

Six happy, spunky puppies are ready to leave Little Red Barn Dog Rescue for their forever homes. These three-month-olds are all named after the seven dwarfs, Dopey already got adopted.

They came to LRBDR after being dropped off at an overcrowded shelter in Texas. The pups are doing well with people and with other dogs.

While they’re getting a good foundation on their puppy manners, there’s still a lot of work to do. Potential adopters need to be prepared for puppy energy, and for the big responsibilities that come with adopting a puppy so these adorable little handfuls can grow into happy dogs. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Potts (left) and Carrolee Moore (right)
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
Marian Smith
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
Court records show Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000...
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting

Latest News

Wagner Tails drinkware fundraiser
Wagner Tails fundraisers include drinkware, clothing, bracelets
WAGNER TAILS: Lily and Puppies
Wagner Tails
Wagner Tails (8/25/22)
WAGNER TAILS: Tulip and Rudy
WAGNER TAILS: Tulip and Rudy