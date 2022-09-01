WAGNER TAILS: Lily and Puppies

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Lily is happy to meet new people now, but that wasn’t always the case. She was found as a scared stray and wouldn’t let anyone near her for a day.

Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association have been working with her every day to build trust and confidence. ECCHA Staffers say Lily has come around magnificently.

This four-year-old would probably do best in a home without small children and without any other pets. Lily is looking for someone who has experience with dogs who can continue to work on her social skills. Once she trusts you, get ready for lots of cuddles and kisses. Click HERE for a link to the online adoption application.

--

Six happy, spunky puppies are ready to leave Little Red Barn Dog Rescue for their forever homes. These three-month-olds are all named after the seven dwarfs, Dopey already got adopted.

They came to LRBDR after being dropped off at an overcrowded shelter in Texas. The pups are doing well with people and with other dogs.

While they’re getting a good foundation on their puppy manners, there’s still a lot of work to do. Potential adopters need to be prepared for puppy energy, and for the big responsibilities that come with adopting a puppy so these adorable little handfuls can grow into happy dogs. Click HERE for the adoption application.

