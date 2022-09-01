Wis. households now eligible to order a free package of COVID-19 self-tests

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them.

According to a media release from Wis. DHS, starting Thursday, Wis. residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that is expected to arrive in 1-2 weeks.

“It is critical for Wisconsinites to have access to a COVID-19 test when they need one, and this program delivers tests right to their door,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, said. “We encourage all Wisconsin households to have COVID-19 self-tests on hand to protect themselves and those around them.”

The full media release from Wis. DHS is available here.

