Wisconsin man charged with fraud, ID theft in ballot case

Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot with election fraud and identity theft.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot with election fraud and identity theft. The state Justice Department charged Harry Wait on Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. Wait told The Associated Press in July that he visited the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered 10 ballots for people, including Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and asked that the ballots be sent to his home. Wait then contacted police and told them what he had done in what he said was an attempt to expose vulnerabilities in the system.

