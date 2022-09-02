3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are facing charges in connection to an Eau Claire County homicide.

Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping,

Court records also show 25-year-old Vanessa Ketteman of Eau Claire, Wis. is facing a charge of 1st- degree Intentional homicide PTAC as party to a crime. 39-year-old Kristina Keppert of Cadott, Wis. is facing a charge of 1st-degree intentional homicide PTAC as party to a crime.

Novak is accused the death of 46-year-old Eddie Banks.

Banks died of an apparent gunshot wound and was found dead in a ditch on Mallard Road north of Foster and east of the St. Raymond Parish church in the town of Clear Creek. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a report was called in around 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 16 from someone who saw a body in the ditch on Mallard Road.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office put out a plea for the public’s help in finding Novak. He was taken into custody in Price County several days after the body was found.

According to a criminal complaint, Novak had mentioned something about a man owing him money or someone having been “taken” for money. Novak had indicated that the man was at a motel. Witnesses also heard one or both women who were with Novak talking about “setting up” the guy that was supposed to be in a motel for Novak. Witnesses saw that Novak had a handgun.

