3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

Philip R. Novak
Philip R. Novak(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are facing charges in connection to an Eau Claire County homicide.

Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping,

Court records also show 25-year-old Vanessa Ketteman of Eau Claire, Wis. is facing a charge of 1st- degree Intentional homicide PTAC as party to a crime. 39-year-old Kristina Keppert of Cadott, Wis. is facing a charge of 1st-degree intentional homicide PTAC as party to a crime.

Novak is accused the death of 46-year-old Eddie Banks.

Banks died of an apparent gunshot wound and was found dead in a ditch on Mallard Road north of Foster and east of the St. Raymond Parish church in the town of Clear Creek. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a report was called in around 11:03 a.m. Thursday, June 16 from someone who saw a body in the ditch on Mallard Road.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office put out a plea for the public’s help in finding Novak. He was taken into custody in Price County several days after the body was found.

According to a criminal complaint, Novak had mentioned something about a man owing him money or someone having been “taken” for money. Novak had indicated that the man was at a motel. Witnesses also heard one or both women who were with Novak talking about “setting up” the guy that was supposed to be in a motel for Novak. Witnesses saw that Novak had a handgun.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Eau Claire County ditch Thursday
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Suspect in custody in Eau Claire County homicide investigation

