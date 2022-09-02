Climate change may increase turbulence, researchers say

The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility...
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility of turbulence increasing, experts say planes will still be safe to ride since they're designed to handle higher winds.(pxhere)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Riding in an airplane could become bumpier in the future.

According to U.K. researchers, climate change is modifying turbulence and it may increase by two- or three-fold worldwide starting in 2050.

However, they said that doesn’t mean taking to the skies will be less safe since planes are designed to handle the high winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported turbulence is the top cause of injuries to passengers and staff in non-fatal accidents.

According to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, turbulence causes around $500 million annually in injuries, delays and damage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Suspect’s lawyer in death of Lily Peters wants case moved to juvenile court
Mayo Clinic Health System has made the difficult decision to transition labor and delivery...
Mayo Clinic Health System transitioning labor and delivery services to Eau Claire from Barron, Menomonie
One Chippewa County dispatcher recently helped one family welcome a new baby.
Chippewa Co. dispatcher earns second Stork Award
The teen, who was 14 when Lily was killed, is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional...
Teen charged in Lily Peters death appears in court Thursday
Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County

Latest News

A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight
LIVE: Biden American Rescue Plan remarks
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Nicolae Miu appears virtually in St. Croix County (Wis.) court for a status conference on Aug....
St. Croix County stabbing suspect has hearing in court Friday