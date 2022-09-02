Man accused of killing 1 person, injuring 2 others with ax found guilty

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of attacking three people, all family members, with an ax and killing one person in June is found guilty by a jury in Monroe County.

38-year-old Thomas Aspseter, who entered a plea of not guilty to the five charges, was found guilty of one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery with intention to cause great bodily harm with the use of a dangerous weapon, which are all felony charges, according to online court records.

The jury deliberated for three hours before delivering the guilty verdict on Monday for all five charges following five days of trial, according to a release from the Monroe County DA’s Office, which prosecuted the case.

Aspseter faces a mandatory life sentence in prison for the homicide charge, per Wisconsin statute. Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Todd Ziegler will decide at sentencing whether Aspseter will be eligible for parole or extended supervision.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Aspseter attacked 87-year-old Bernard Waite, 76-year-old Michael Waite, and 73-year-old Margaret Waite with an ax at a home in the Town of Sparta on June 6, 2021, killing Bernard Waite.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.