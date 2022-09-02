RCU Foundation announces $50,000 gift to Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The RCU Foundation is announcing a $50,000 gift to the Town of Lake Holcombe dedicated to the construction of the new Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial Park.

According to a media release from Royal Credit Union, the Park is intended to be a place to honor and recognize the sacrifices of all Armed Forces including active, guard, and reserves military who have served the country over the years.

“The town of Lake Holcombe and the Holcombe Area Veterans Memorial Park want to thank the RCU Foundation for their generous donation,” James Mataczynski, Chair of Lake Holcombe Veterans Memorial Committee, said. “These funds will be used to build the main mall of the memorial which will be a place of honor in our area for our veterans past, present and future.”

“The Royal Credit Union Foundation supports capital projects that help build communities and create spaces where people come together,” John Sackett, President of the Royal Credit Union Foundation Board, said. “We are honored to support this important project in the Town of Lake Holcombe that pays tribute to veterans and active military.”

RCU says in their media release construction on the new park has begun. Future plans for the Memorial Park include the construction of a pavilion, learning center and peace garden.

