School bus safety reminder as new year starts

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school starting Thursday in Wisconsin, those big yellow busses are back on the road.

State law requires drivers on both sides of the road to stop when the bus stop sign is displayed. The only exception is drivers on the other side from the bus on a divided highway with a median.

Marty Klukas, the general manager with Student Transit, which serves the Eau Claire Area School District and the School District of Altoona, said drivers should look at a bus’s lights. If the high lights are flashing, the stop sign is about to come out and they should be prepared to stop. Drivers can pass the bus if its low lights are flashing.

He cautions, however, kids are unpredictable, sot it’s important drivers take extra caution to avoid a potential tragedy.

“Once they step off that bus, you’re right, you never know what’s going to happen,” Klukas said. “So it’s really really safe to have your head on a swivel as you’re, you know, in and around the busses at the stops.”

Klukas also reminds people busses have plenty of blind spots. Drivers need to be careful around them when they’re moving because bus drivers can’t always see them.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.