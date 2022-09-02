SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 1st 2022 (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week Three of prep football kicks off with Regis traveling to Osseo-Fairchild, while Elk Mound hosts Cloverbelt conference-rival Neillsville/Granton.

Also, Big Rivers conference play in boys prep soccer as River Falls heads to Memorial, while New Richmond travels to North.

Plus, the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team opens their season hosting the Hamline Pipers.

