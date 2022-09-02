Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his grandparents has been sentenced to two life terms in prison.

Alexander Kraus, 20, was sentenced Friday on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the killings of Letha and Dennis Kraus.

On count one, Kraus was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 20 years. On count two, Kraus was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 20 years. The sentences run consecutively, meaning he will not be able to request parole until he’s served 40 years.

Emily Matesic was in court for sentencing and will have full reports on Action 2 News.

During trial in June 2021, a jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

Kraus had to be found competent for sentencing, which the court approved in June.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

