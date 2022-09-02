Two life sentences for man in 2019 grandparent killings

Alexander Kraus in court for sentencing. Sept. 2, 2022.
Alexander Kraus in court for sentencing. Sept. 2, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his grandparents has been sentenced to two life terms in prison.

Alexander Kraus, 20, was sentenced Friday on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the killings of Letha and Dennis Kraus.

On count one, Kraus was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 20 years. On count two, Kraus was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 20 years. The sentences run consecutively, meaning he will not be able to request parole until he’s served 40 years.

Emily Matesic was in court for sentencing and will have full reports on Action 2 News.

During trial in June 2021, a jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

Kraus had to be found competent for sentencing, which the court approved in June.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
Suspect’s lawyer in death of Lily Peters wants case moved to juvenile court
Mayo Clinic Health System has made the difficult decision to transition labor and delivery...
Mayo Clinic Health System transitioning labor and delivery services to Eau Claire from Barron, Menomonie
One Chippewa County dispatcher recently helped one family welcome a new baby.
Chippewa Co. dispatcher earns second Stork Award
The teen, who was 14 when Lily was killed, is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional...
Teen charged in Lily Peters death appears in court Thursday
Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/2/22)
Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
Man convicted of killing Hannah Miller begins life sentence at state prison
According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around...
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.
West Nile virus found in two Wisconsin animals
38-year-old Thomas Aspseter was found guilty by a jury after five days of trial and three hours...
Man accused of killing 1 person, injuring 2 others with ax found guilty