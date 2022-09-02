UW-La Crosse welcoming largest incoming class in school history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse’s fall semester begins next week, so thousands of students are heading to campus to prepare for the school year.

UWL Chancellor Joe Gow says he’s always excited to see students return, but he’s especially relieve this year that the university no longer has restrictive COVID protocols in place.

“There’s just an energy level that’s incredible, and I think all the more so because we’re not having to do those really serious COVID-19 mitigation steps that we had to take in the thick of the pandemic,” Gow expressed.

Speaking of the pandemic, the impacts of COVID-19 resulted in UWL’s enrollment declining each of the last two years, but one particular class is expected to bump those numbers back up.

The university is welcoming the largest incoming class in its history this year, with more than 2,300 first-year students making their way to La Crosse over the next few days.

“Students are drawn to our campus for the great academic experience, and the great social experience, and all the support we provide outside of the classroom,” Gow said of the record class.

UWL’s Office of Residence Life offers many of the day-to-day supports Gow mentioned, with Residence Life Director Jenni Brundage trying to foster positive experiences for on-campus students.

“I really want to make sure our students feel like this is home,” Brundage said. “The sense of belonging is very, very much at the forefront of our community development at the campus level, as well as in the residence halls.”

Brundage’s advice to incoming freshmen is to get involved in as many activities and organizations as possible, which is a sentiment that’s echoed by Gow.

“Take advantage of everything that’s here, there’s just so many things, not only in terms of academics, but also activities and connections they can make,” Gow said.

UWL will be hosting a variety of orientation sessions this weekend to acclimate new students before their first day of class on Sept. 6.

