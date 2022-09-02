Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva.

Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a vehicle in the Eleva Pond. Deputies say all three people in the vehicle were able to get out and swim to shore before the vehicle was fully submerged.

Deputies say the driver, 22-year-old Juan Reynoso Pablo of Arcadia, fell asleep at the wheel while driving south on State Road 93, failed to navigate a curve and drove into the pond.

The vehicle was removed from the pond. The three people in the vehicle were released from the scene without any injuries.

