Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for “pitchforks and torches”

TIM MICHELS
TIM MICHELS(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups and others.

Democrats and the campaign of Gov. Tony Evers say that Tim Michels is threatening violence.

Michels spokesperson Anna Kelly is downplaying his remarks, saying “only political hacks and media accomplices would freak out about Tim using a figure of speech.”

His comments on a conservative talk radio show come amid a strong pushback to a story published earlier this week by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing his charitable giving.

