Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning

There were 2 children in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County.

25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to a release, Chang crashed on the westbound on-ramp on Interstate 94 near Elk Mound at Exit 52 at 2:36 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the driver showed signs of impairment and had Chang do field sobriety tests. Chang was then taken into custody to have their blood drawn at a hospital and then to the Dunn County Jail.

None of the three people in the vehicle were hurt in the crash.

