Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday.

Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2.

According to the Fall Creek fire chief, the home is a total loss. He says no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Crews were on scene for more than three hours. No word yet on what caused the fire.

