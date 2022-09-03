Ho-Chunk Nation hosts Labor Day weekend pow-wow in Black River Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation kicked off its second pow-wow of the year at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds Saturday morning.

It started with a raising of a couple of flags. One for the man who gave them the land to host their pow-wows, Andrew Blackhawk, and a second flag for Korean War congressional medal of honor recipient Bob Mitchell.

“Andrew Blackhawk is the name of our post. He is a WWI veteran,” said Donald Greengrass. He is the commander of American Legion Post 129. “He used to live on this land and he gave this land to the Ho Chunk nation. "

The commander says that pow-wows have always been a tradition for the Ho-Chunk Nation.

“As long as I been alive. Early 60′s... early 50′s... as far as I know.”

It’s a traditional gathering of people. A gathering that organizer of the event and public relations officer to the Ho-Chunk Nation Casey Brown says is open to everyone.

“You see people coming here from far away through the country, We have folks from Nebraska and other states,” said Brown. “It’s open to everyone, we want to share this.”

The pow-wow includes vendors with food and souvenirs to remember the occasion. But Brown says no pow-wow is complete with one major event.

“A grand entry is when all of the dancers that are going to be here for the weekend come together for some big songs and they come down here to the pow wow into the circle here,” said Brown.

The dancers take main stage, dancing to the beat of the drums. They are donned in their regalia, and they also bring with them their best moves.

“So you get to see them all pristine, ready, hair done, looking great,” said Brown of the dancers.

And of course, there must be time to take a moment and honor those who took the call to serve, just like Andrew Blackhawk did many decades ago.

For Comd. Greengrass, he says he wants to make sure the tradition passes on. He wants to make sure generations understand the values of honor, respect and resiliency.

Resiliency because despite the Ho-Chunk nation being removed from their land several times, it has never kept them from coming back to Jackson County to continue their tradition of hosting two pow-wows per year.

“Even though we’ve been removed five or six times, we still came back here,” said Comd. Greengrass.

And for Brown, he says these pow-wows show what the Ho-Chunk nation is all about.

“Ho Chuck people are the people with a big voice. That’s what our name means in our language,” said Brown.

A big voice calling out to everyone to come together and enjoy food, dance and tradition.

Memorial Day weekend is when the Ho-Chunk Nation throws its other pow-wow in the year.

Brown says aside from the even being free for anyone who wants to attend, there is also a couple of free dinners and even a free brunch held on Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.