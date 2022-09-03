SportScene 13 for Friday, September 2nd (Part 2)
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football action, featuring matchups between Mondovi and Fall Creek, Colfax and Cadott, and and Northwestern and Spooner among others.
Plenty of 8-man football highlights as well, featuring McDonell and Thorp, and Flambeau and Northwoods/Solon Springs among others.
Plus, an update from the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team’s trip down to Texas.
*Due to weather delays, many of the games featured in tonight’s broadcast were incomplete when SportScene 13 aired.
