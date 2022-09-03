SportScene13 for Friday, September 2nd (Part 1)
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Highlights from Week 3 of prep football. The games include North and Memorial, Hudson and Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Superior, New Richmond and River Falls, and Rice Lake vs St. Croix Central among others.
*Due to weather delays, many of the games featured in tonight’s broadcast were in complete when SportScene 13 aired.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.