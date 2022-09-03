Wisconsin DNR advises hunters to watch for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With deer hunting season approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD is a highly infectious and fatal disease affecting Wisconsin’s deer population. Deer contract CWD through an infected animal’s saliva, urine or feces. CWD can also be transmitted through contaminated environments, the DNR says.

The DNR is encouraging hunters to look out for symptoms of CWD in deer, which include drastic weight loss, drooping of the head and ears, poor coordination, increased salivation and no fear of humans.

Hunters play a crucial role in slowing the spread of CWD, according to the DNR. Testing deer for CWD, properly disposing of deer carcass waste and following baiting and feeding regulations are all ways hunters can minimize spreading CWD.

Baiting and feeding is known to increase CWD transmission. Although allowed in some Wisconsin counties, baiting and feeding increases disease transmission due to a large concentration of deer in one area, the DNR says.

Testing deer for CWD helps the DNR gather data on disease distribution while informing hunters on the health of their harvest. To get deer tested, hunters can fill out a form in their Go Wild harvest history.

The DNR recommends these four ways to submit a sample for testing:

- Self-service kiosks where hunters an submit their deer’s head for testing

- A network of cooperating meat processors, taxidermists and other businesses who can assist with CWD sampling

- By-appointment sampling with the hunter’s local wildlife management DNR staff

- Kits for hunters to extract lymph node tissue themselves to submit to the DNR for testing

Safe disposal of infected deer carcass waste is also key to reducing disease transmission. The DNR recommends hunters check their local deer carcass disposal options and consider participating in the Adopt-A-Kiosk or Adopt-A-Dumpster programs to promote access to sampling and safe carcass disposal.

More resources on CWD can be found on the DNR’s website.

