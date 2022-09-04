Beaver Creek Reserve closes butterfly house exhibit as the summer season comes to an end

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Beaver Creek Reserve has closed its butterfly house exhibit Sunday as the summer season winds down to an end.

The smalls shed behind the welcome center will take down its screen walls, allowing the butterflies to leave if they want or stick around as the days get colder.

“Butterflies don’t last very long. They only last probably a maximum of three weeks. So the majority of them will still stay in here and probably die in here when we take off the netting,” said Karen Mittag. She has been a volunteer with the exhibit since it’s debut in 2000.

She says their collection of rare butterflies that cannot be found around Wisconsin is what draws crowds when the butterfly house is open for the warm summer months.

“It’s a nice experience for families. Kids know so much about butterflies and caterpillars. So it’s really nice to have families come in here and and see what we have for sure,” says Mittag.

She says one species of butterfly at the exhibit should make its typical migration south to Mexico as the colder months draw near.

“The monarchs are the only ones that really do major migration to Mexico, and some of them will take off right away because they have the urge to fly right now and they’ll start flying and they have to only get through storms and interstates and trucks and birds trying to get at them in order to make it to Mexico,” said Mittag.

She also knows what to do when the warmer months are around the corner and it is that time of year to set up to butterfly house for the next cycle of butterflies.

“We’re very careful about how we clean this place up in the spring because there are eggs, there are caterpillars. There might even be chrysalis already in here,” says Mittag.

Britta and Jace, parents to two babies, brought the kids out to see the butterfly house right before it closes for the year. Britta even saying she only knew about it through a billboard she saw on the highway.

“I remember coming here a lot as a kid and I just thought it was cool and fun. So we wanted to bring our kids out here, but I didn’t know that there was a butterfly house until this summer,” Britta.

Barb and Carl Weiss were also among the people that came out Sunday and enjoy the sunny day at the butterfly house. They even brought their friends Jenny and Peter, who traveled from Houston to visit them, to see the exhibit. Barb says she made the decision to come out when she realized Sunday was the last day for them to check out the butterfly house.

“We really love this area and whatever. And we love butterflies and we love the Beaver Creek Reserve and wanted to share with our friends. So. And butterflies are always a nice attraction,” said Barb.

It may be late now but the butterfly house is something to look out for next summer when it’s likely to come back.

Mittag says everyone is welcome to donate money for the exhibit. It also gets funding from sales made by the Beaver Creek Reserve.

