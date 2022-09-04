Four people arrested in Wood County drug bust

Large quantities of controlled substances found in a residence in the Village of Port Edwards
Four people arrested after controlled substances found at a residence
Four people arrested after controlled substances found at a residence(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested in Wood County on Friday after a drug search.

Police with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards.

Police arrested Jeffery J, Manley, Kaitlyn N. McGuffey, Joshua M. Pillsbury, and Samantha J. Krebs during the search.

During the search, police found large quantities of drugs including methamphetamines, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Police said the four individuals taken into custody are well-known to law enforcement for the sale and distribution of controlled substances along with lengthy criminal histories.

Charges which will be forward to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office include maintaining drug trafficking residence, possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, possession of prescription without a prescription, multiple counts for felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

