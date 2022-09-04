Herbert Kohler Jr. dies at age 83

Kohler dies at age 83
Kohler dies at age 83(Kohler Co.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KOHLER, Wis. (WBAY) - Herbert Kohler Jr. passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Mr. Kohler was a dynamic leader and Executive Chairman of the Kohler Company, helping transform the plumbing products and manufacturing that was founded by his grandparents.

He also helped put Wisconsin on the map as a global golf destination, culminating with the Ryder Cup in 2021.

The family plans to host a private service for Kohler, and the Kohler Company will host a tribute to honor his legacy for past and present associates at a later date that has not been announced at this time.

