Interstate closed overnight after semi hits cow near Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Travelers experienced traffic backups and lane closures late Saturday night and Sunday morning on the highway in Monroe County.

An overnight closure of Interstate 94 was caused when a semitrailer hit a cow that was on the roadway.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers, along with deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, were called to a crash involving a semitrailer on I-94 eastbound near the interchange with I-90 at 11:24 p.m. Saturday. The truck ended up in the median after the crash. A second crash happened in the traffic backup, which blocked all lanes. As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, or 10 hours after the crash, one lane of traffic had been re-opened. Traffic was being rerouted onto I-90 eastbound and Highway 12.

One person was hurt in the crash, according to the State Patrol. Assisting the State Patrol were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tomah Police Department, Juneau County Highway Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Oakdale Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.