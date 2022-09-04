Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting

Minnesota State Fair shooting
Minnesota State Fair shooting(KARE 11)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Extra law enforcement officers are patrolling the Minnesota State Fair after a shooting there Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Fair Police, officers responded reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

The department said prior to the shooting, around 9 p.m., officers witnessed young people fighting and causing disturbances in the midway.

Officials said a victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital by Saint Paul Fire.

According to witnesses, hundreds of people were fleeing the midway after the gunfire.

The Minnesota State Fair Police issued a statement stating the are was “heavily populated with fair guests and a large contingent of law enforcement.”

In a tweet Sunday morning, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said there will be increased law enforcement presence through the remainder of the fair, which ends Labor Day.

“I would just implore the judicial branch and prosecutors that if you commit a crime in Minnesota, then there are going to be consequences that are harsh, they need to be,” Walz said.

Officials said they aren’t sure how someone was able to bring a gun into the fair. They also confirmed that the number of Minnesota State Patrol officers has doubled at the fair.

Authorities said the suspect has not been apprehended.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were 2 children in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
Town of Ludington fire
Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home
Philip R. Novak
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip...
Interstate closed overnight after semi hits cow near Tomah

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/4/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (9/4/22)
Butterfly
Beaver Creek Butterfly House Wraps Up 22nd Season
The 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding on I-94 south of Eau Claire when a trooper noticed...
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the man showed signs of impairment after being stopped for...
Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90
Butterfly House exhibit at the Beaver Creek Reserve closes for the year.
Beaver Creek Reserve closes butterfly house exhibit as the summer season comes to an end