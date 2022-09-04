Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Extra law enforcement officers are patrolling the Minnesota State Fair after a shooting there Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Fair Police, officers responded reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

The department said prior to the shooting, around 9 p.m., officers witnessed young people fighting and causing disturbances in the midway.

Officials said a victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital by Saint Paul Fire.

According to witnesses, hundreds of people were fleeing the midway after the gunfire.

The Minnesota State Fair Police issued a statement stating the are was “heavily populated with fair guests and a large contingent of law enforcement.”

In a tweet Sunday morning, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said there will be increased law enforcement presence through the remainder of the fair, which ends Labor Day.

“I would just implore the judicial branch and prosecutors that if you commit a crime in Minnesota, then there are going to be consequences that are harsh, they need to be,” Walz said.

Officials said they aren’t sure how someone was able to bring a gun into the fair. They also confirmed that the number of Minnesota State Patrol officers has doubled at the fair.

Authorities said the suspect has not been apprehended.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.