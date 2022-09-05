Eau Claire community celebrates Labor Day holiday at Phoenix Park

Event staff said between 200 and 250 people were expected to attend this year’s Labor Day celebration.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event at Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park brought the community together Monday to celebrate the meaning of the Labor Day holiday.

The Greater West Central Area Labor Council hosted the celebration.

There was food, drinks, prizes and a solidarity walk commemorating Labor Day. Organizers said it was a great opportunity to recognize Eau Claire’s history with unions as well.

“Eau Claire is a union town and we’re proud of that heritage here; this is something we want to continue,” Nick Webber, President of the Greater West Central Area Labor Council, said. “Getting everyone together in the same room and just being able to enjoy ourselves is something special... it always is.”

Event staff said between 200 and 250 people were expected to attend this year’s Labor Day celebration.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip...
Interstate closed overnight after semi hits cow near Tomah
A man was shot by police on September 4, 2022 at a home on the north side of Eau Claire after...
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
The 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding on I-94 south of Eau Claire when a trooper noticed...
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.
Companies report getting overwhelmed with student loan refund requests

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 5 (9/5/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 5 (9/5/22)
Run the hill
UWEC's Run the Hill Event Returns
Labor day celebration
Labor Day Celebration at Phoenix Park
UW-Eau Claire said over a thousand students tried to run the hill this year.
UW-Eau Claire’s ‘Run The Hill’ event returns for 2022