Eau Claire community celebrates Labor Day holiday at Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An event at Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park brought the community together Monday to celebrate the meaning of the Labor Day holiday.

The Greater West Central Area Labor Council hosted the celebration.

There was food, drinks, prizes and a solidarity walk commemorating Labor Day. Organizers said it was a great opportunity to recognize Eau Claire’s history with unions as well.

“Eau Claire is a union town and we’re proud of that heritage here; this is something we want to continue,” Nick Webber, President of the Greater West Central Area Labor Council, said. “Getting everyone together in the same room and just being able to enjoy ourselves is something special... it always is.”

Event staff said between 200 and 250 people were expected to attend this year’s Labor Day celebration.

