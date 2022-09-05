Man arrested for 6th OWI after being stopped for excessive speed on I-90

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled him over for excessive speeding on Interstate 90 in Monroe County Sunday.

51-year-old Kurt Boylen of Warrens was arrested after being pulled over for speeding by the State Patrol, according to a release.

The trooper made the traffic stop after clocking Boylen traveling at 115mph, or 45mph over the posted speed limit on I-90, at 10:15 a.m. Sunday about two miles east of Sparta on westbound I-90. The trooper noticed Boylen showed signs of impairment. After doing field sobriety tests, the State Patrol took Boylen into custody on suspicion of his 6th OWI offense.

