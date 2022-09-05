Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night.

According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they learned a man in the home was armed with a gun. Officers confronted the man and shot him. The man was then taken to a hospital, according to the release.

Two officers fired shots at the man. One of them has served five years with the Eau Claire Police Department and the other has served two years. According to department policy, both officers are on administrative assignment during the review of the shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

