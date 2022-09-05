Restaurants facing shortage of cooks, chefs, report says

Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the restaurant industry tries to recover from the pandemic, it is facing a new crisis: a staff shortage in the kitchen.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for chefs and head cooks is far outpacing the number of students interested in those careers.

The bureau projects the need for head cooks and chefs will rise 25% by 2030, far faster than the 8% growth rate for other occupations.

America’s most prestigious school for chefs, The Culinary Institute of America, now accepts 97% of all applicants.

That compares to 2001, when it was far more selective, accepting only 36% of applicants.

The industry is acknowledging that it must offer higher pay, benefits and improved work-life balance to help meet the demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip...
Interstate closed overnight after semi hits cow near Tomah
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
Federal student loan service providers say they are being inundated with refund requests.
Companies report getting overwhelmed with student loan refund requests
There were 2 children in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
The 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding on I-94 south of Eau Claire when a trooper noticed...
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Brendan Fraser poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Whale'...
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ‘The Whale’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
Biden visiting key swing states as midterm crunch time begins
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
FILE - Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu waves with his wife Verna before his son,...
New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound